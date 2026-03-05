The US House of Representatives has rejected an effort to curb Donald Trump's authority to wage war against Iran, as the president faces fierce criticism over launching the conflict without seeking approval from Congress.

Lawmakers voted down a bipartisan resolution led by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna that would have required Trump to obtain congressional authorisation before continuing military operations against Tehran.

The measure fell short by 212 votes to 219, a day after the Senate rejected a similar effort, underscoring Congress's limited appetite for confronting the White House in the early days of the conflict.

Even if it had passed both chambers, Trump would have been able to veto the legislation.

The vote has come less than a week after the United States and Israel began a sweeping military campaign against Iran, targeting missile facilities and other infrastructure.

The strikes have already killed senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The conflict has also claimed American lives, with six US servicemembers killed in a strike on a US base in Kuwait.