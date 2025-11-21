Around 100 demonstrators from the self-proclaimed youth movement took to the streets of Mexico City on Thursday to demand accountability and justice from President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration and the ruling Morena party.

The protest took place alongside the annual Revolution Day military parade, which marked the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

It followed massive anti-crime protests last Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators marched on the capital’s historic main public square, the Zocalo, to protest an insecurity crisis in the country largely attributed to drug cartels and Sheinbaum's administration.

In the latest demonstration, protesters gathered at El Angel de la Independencia, a renowned city landmark located on one of the city’s most transited and vital avenues, and marched towards El Zocalo, where the government was holding the annual parade.