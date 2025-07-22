The EU foreign policy chief described the killing of civilians that are seeking aid in Gaza as "indefensible."

Kaja Kallas said on X that she held a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, noting that she "made clear that IDF (Israeli army) must stop killing people at distribution points."

"All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges," she added on Tuesday.

Gaza is now facing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in its history. The spread of hunger has accelerated since March 2, when Israeli forces shut all border crossings, halting the entry of food, fuel, and medical aid.

Severe malnutrition symptoms have become widespread, particularly among children and chronically ill patients.