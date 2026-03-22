WAR ON IRAN
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Iran collects $2M transit fee for some ships in Strait of Hormuz, lawmaker says
The parliamentarian says transit charges ‘reflect Iran’s strength’ over the strategic waterway as tensions disrupt global shipping routes.
Iran collects $2M transit fee for some ships in Strait of Hormuz, lawmaker says
A cargo ship sails in the Arabian Gulf towards Strait of Hormuz in United Arab Emirates, on March 19, 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
19 hours ago

Iran collected about $2 million in transit fees from some vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian lawmaker has said.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday that Iran has established a “new concept of sovereignty” over the strait after 47 years and now charges certain ships $2 million for passage.

“Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran’s strength,” Boroujerdi said during a television program cited by Iranian media.

Since early March, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to most ships, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas trade.

The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns.

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Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting “US military assets,” causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Nearly 90 vessels transit Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to export oil despite war

SOURCE:AA
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