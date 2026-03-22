Iran collected about $2 million in transit fees from some vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian lawmaker has said.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday that Iran has established a “new concept of sovereignty” over the strait after 47 years and now charges certain ships $2 million for passage.

“Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran’s strength,” Boroujerdi said during a television program cited by Iranian media.

Since early March, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to most ships, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas trade.

The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns.