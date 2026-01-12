Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Monday of launching overnight air attacks targeting energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian media reported a successful drone strike on Russia's Novocherkasskaya power plant in the Rostov region.

It also accused Russia of striking an infrastructure target in Ukraine's Odesa region.

Russia's Defense Ministry said six Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Rostov region, neither confirming nor denying damage to the power plant.

Russian media, however, confirmed the facility was hit, reporting that falling debris from a downed drone caused a fire at a part of the plant.

Independent verification of claims remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.