Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Monday of launching overnight air attacks targeting energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian media reported a successful drone strike on Russia's Novocherkasskaya power plant in the Rostov region.
It also accused Russia of striking an infrastructure target in Ukraine's Odesa region.
Russia's Defense Ministry said six Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Rostov region, neither confirming nor denying damage to the power plant.
Russian media, however, confirmed the facility was hit, reporting that falling debris from a downed drone caused a fire at a part of the plant.
Independent verification of claims remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.
‘British missiles will keep Ukraine in the fight’
Meanwhile, Britain said it will develop new tactical ballistic missiles to boost Ukraine’s defence as part of stepping up support for the country in 2026.
Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles for Ukraine that could carry a 200kg (440 pounds) warhead over a range of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles), the Defence Ministry said in a statement on late Sunday.
The initiative aims to boost the UK's defence industry, supporting innovation and growth as well as stepping up support for Ukraine into 2026 amid its war with Russia.
The programme, with a maximum price of £800,000 ($1 million) per missile, is intended to provide Ukraine with a “powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option with minimal foreign export controls.”