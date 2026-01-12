WORLD
2 min read
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Kiev claims it struck Russia's Novocherkasskaya power plant as Britain announced plans to develop tactical ballistic missiles for Ukraine as part of expanded military support into 2026.
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Independent verification of claims remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict. / AFP
January 12, 2026

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Monday of launching overnight air attacks targeting energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian media reported a successful drone strike on Russia's Novocherkasskaya power plant in the Rostov region.

It also accused Russia of striking an infrastructure target in Ukraine's Odesa region.

Russia's Defense Ministry said six Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Rostov region, neither confirming nor denying damage to the power plant.

Russian media, however, confirmed the facility was hit, reporting that falling debris from a downed drone caused a fire at a part of the plant.

Independent verification of claims remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
RECOMMENDED

‘British missiles will keep Ukraine in the fight’

Meanwhile, Britain said it will develop new tactical ballistic missiles to boost Ukraine’s defence as part of stepping up support for the country in 2026.

Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles for Ukraine that could carry a 200kg (440 pounds) warhead over a range of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles), the Defence Ministry said in a statement on late Sunday.

The initiative aims to boost the UK's defence industry, supporting innovation and growth as well as stepping up support for Ukraine into 2026 amid its war with Russia.

The programme, with a maximum price of £800,000 ($1 million) per missile, is intended to provide Ukraine with a “powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option with minimal foreign export controls.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks