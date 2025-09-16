The forced displacement of families from Gaza City is "inhumane" for the most vulnerable, as they are being pushed from one "hellscape" to another, a UNICEF official has said.

"It is inhumane to expect nearly half a million children battered and traumatised by over 700 days of unrelenting conflict to flee one hellscape to end up in another," Tess Ingram, the UNICEF communication manager for the Middle East, told a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Her remarks came as the Israeli military stepped up its ground offensive in Gaza City, ordering residents to leave the area.

She recalled meeting Isra, a mother of five whose two youngest children walked barefoot as the family walked more than six hours from Gaza City to the south, pushing a trailer of belongings.

"They were walking into the unknown, with little hope of finding solace," she added.

Displaced families are being directed into a so-called humanitarian zone in Al Mawasi and surrounding areas, which Ingram called "a sea of makeshift tents, human despair and insufficient supplies."

At the same time, malnutrition is surging.