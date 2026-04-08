Türkiye’s National Security Council (NSC) has welcomed efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran while affirming that border security measures will continue.



The council, which convened at the presidential complex in Ankara, said in a statement on Wednesday that the conflict is creating major uncertainty in the region and the world, and is adversely affecting global economic balances.



It said all necessary measures regarding the security of Turkish citizens and the country’s borders will continue to be implemented meticulously.



The NSC emphasised that ongoing wars and provocations “will not derail the terror-free Türkiye process,” vowing to remove terrorism from the country’s agenda.



It said work toward the goal of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region was reviewed during the meeting.



The statement said the council was briefed on operations carried out at home and abroad against threats to national unity, solidarity and survival, including those posed by the terrorist PKK and its offshoots, FETO and Daesh.

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Council warns of regional fallout



It also addressed regional developments, saying Israel’s attacks in Lebanon are causing “new humanitarian tragedies,” urging the international community to act against unlawful actions.



The council said the effects of wars and conflicts in the region on Iraq were also discussed, underlining the importance of preserving peace, stability and security in the neighboring country.



It reiterated strong support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The statement said Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza, attempts to seize land in the occupied West Bank, and actions undermining the historic identity and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif are harming the peace process and the two-state solution.