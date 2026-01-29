ASIA PACIFIC
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong and European Council President Antonio Costa hold talks in Hanoi, signalling closer cooperation as both sides look to cushion the impact of higher US trade tariffs.
Vietnam's President Luong Cuong shakes hands with European Council President Antonio Costa during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi / AFP
January 29, 2026

Vietnam and the European Union agreed to elevate diplomatic relations, Vietnam's president said on Thursday, as both sides seek to expand international partnerships amid disruptions caused by US tariffs.

The largely diplomatic move entails no binding commitments but carries political weight at a time when both the EU and Vietnam are seeking to expand and deepen international ties as they both face up to higher levies on their exports to the United States.

The upgrade is "a historical milestone underlining the great achievements that the two sides have made," Vietnam's President Luong Cuong said at the start of a meeting with the European Council President Antonio Costa in Hanoi. A free trade agreement between Vietnam and the 27-country EU entered into force in 2020.

Costa, who arrived in Hanoi after the EU struck a major trade deal with India on Tuesday, said the upgraded partnership "highlights the importance we attach to the region and to Vietnam's growing role".

The elevation of ties to Vietnam's highest level, the same as the United States, China and Russia, usually involves more frequent high-level meetings.

It is also expected to generate more cooperation between Hanoi and Brussels in multiple fields, including critical minerals and technology, according to a draft joint statement seen by Reuters and an official involved in the process.

SOURCE:Reuters
