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Pakistan to host Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt for talks on Middle East war
The meeting in Islamabad comes as Sharif speaks with Iran’s president and regional powers step up efforts to ease tensions.
Pakistan to host Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt for talks on Middle East war
Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt will meet in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday for “in-depth discussions”. / TRT World
18 hours ago

Pakistan is set to host foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt for talks on the war in the Middle East, officials said on Saturday, as diplomatic contacts intensify.

The ministers will meet in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday for “in-depth discussions” on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

The talks will be hosted by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, with a meeting also planned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye moots potential meet with mediator Pakistan over Iran war

Sharif holds call with Iran’s president

Ahead of the meeting, Sharif said he held a “detailed” call lasting more than an hour with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He said he condemned Israeli strikes on Iran and expressed solidarity with its people, while also outlining Pakistan’s diplomatic contacts with the United States and regional countries aimed at encouraging dialogue.

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Pezeshkian stressed the need to build trust to support mediation efforts, according to a statement from Sharif’s office.

Talks follow wider diplomatic push

The Islamabad meeting was initially planned to be held in Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he expected a direct US-Iran meeting in Pakistan “very soon,” though no details were confirmed.

Iran has also passed a response to a US proposal via Islamabad, according to Iranian media, despite publicly denying direct talks with Washington.

The gathering of regional powers in Islamabad comes amid ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation in the conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan confirms role in 'relaying messages' between US and Iran
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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