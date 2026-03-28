Pakistan is set to host foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt for talks on the war in the Middle East, officials said on Saturday, as diplomatic contacts intensify.

The ministers will meet in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday for “in-depth discussions” on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

The talks will be hosted by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, with a meeting also planned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Related TRT World - Türkiye moots potential meet with mediator Pakistan over Iran war

Sharif holds call with Iran’s president

Ahead of the meeting, Sharif said he held a “detailed” call lasting more than an hour with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He said he condemned Israeli strikes on Iran and expressed solidarity with its people, while also outlining Pakistan’s diplomatic contacts with the United States and regional countries aimed at encouraging dialogue.