Türkiye, France and Spain strongly condemned the US decision to bar Palestinian officials from attending the UN General Assembly, describing the move as “unjust,” a violation of international norms, and a serious blow to diplomacy and peace efforts.

The United States announced Friday that it will deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

The move came as an increasing number of countries announced their decision to recognise Palestine, with other states including Canada, Australia, and Britain expressing readiness to follow suit.

The State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had ordered the revocation of visas for Palestinian Authority officials. It accused the PA of undermining peace efforts by turning to international courts and seeking recognition of statehood.

Israel welcomed the move. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar thanked Washington for “standing by Israel once again,” while the PA called the decision a violation of international law and the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement.

Türkiye

The governing AK Party said the decision was “unjust” and undermined diplomacy.

Spokesman Omer Celik argued that blocking Palestinian officials “renders the UN meaningless” and attempts to silence Palestine just as global momentum grows for a two-state solution.

He quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “The world is bigger than five, and no one will silence Palestine’s voice.”

European Union

The EU wants the US to reconsider its decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials seeking to attend next month's UN General Assembly, the bloc's top diplomat said.

"In the light of the existing agreements between the UN and its host state, we all urge for this decision to be reconsidered," Kaja Kallas said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

France

France has criticised the US decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials ahead of next month’s annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly.

“The UN General Assembly cannot be subjected to any access restrictions,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told journalists ahead of EU foreign ministers’ informal meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.