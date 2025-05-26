Far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders has rolled out a sweeping 10-point programme aimed at drastically cutting migration to the Netherlands, ratcheting up pressure on the fragile four-party coalition that swept into power in 2023.

At the heart of Wilders’ proposals is a demand to deploy the army to guard land borders and to turn away every asylum-seeker who attempts to enter the country.

Other measures include a temporary halt to family reunification for recognised refugees, a “one strike you’re out” deportation policy for migrants convicted of violent or sexual crimes, and the expedited return of Syrians on temporary visas—on the grounds that “much of Syria is now safe,” Wilders said on Monday.

Drawing comparisons to policies already adopted by Germany’s new interior minister, Wilders said some European neighbors have “taken the gloves off” on migration and urged the Dutch coalition to follow suit.

“If migration policy is not toughened up, my party is out of the Cabinet,” he threatened, underscoring the high stakes for Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government.