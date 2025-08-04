WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel has killed a Palestinian child every hour
Every hour and every day for nearly two years, more than one Palestinian child has been massacred by Israel.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
August 4, 2025

Time in Gaza is measured in children’s lives.

Every hour and every day for nearly two years, more than one Palestinian child has been massacred by Israel, many in their earliest days or years of life. Some were even killed just hours after birth.

Tens of thousands are also now orphaned and scarred by life-altering injuries. 

At least 18,592 children have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, accounting for 31 percent of the deaths in the enclave in the last 22 months, leading UNICEF to declare Gaza the “most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”

