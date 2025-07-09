Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that despite ongoing negotiations to reach a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement, the Israelis are determined to continue the war in Gaza.

In a statement on the X social media platform, Netanyahu stated that five Israeli soldiers were killed in the clashes in northern Gaza and that it was a difficult day for the Israeli people.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that they are determined to achieve the goals of the war they are continuing in Gaza.

Netanyahu stated that the war's goals are "to ensure the release of all prisoners, to eliminate Hamas's military and administrative capacity, and to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," adding that this means Hamas will no longer exist.