WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
The Israeli prime minister has said the war will not end until 'Hamas is dismantled' and all hostages are freed, as ceasefire negotiations reportedly narrow to one sticking point.
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US Israel Congress Netanyahu / AP
July 9, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that despite ongoing negotiations to reach a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement, the Israelis are determined to continue the war in Gaza.

In a statement on the X social media platform, Netanyahu stated that five Israeli soldiers were killed in the clashes in northern Gaza and that it was a difficult day for the Israeli people.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that they are determined to achieve the goals of the war they are continuing in Gaza.

Netanyahu stated that the war's goals are "to ensure the release of all prisoners, to eliminate Hamas's military and administrative capacity, and to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," adding that this means Hamas will no longer exist.

RECOMMENDED

As a result, Netanyahu stated, all Israeli prisoners would be released, Hamas would be subdued and disbanded, Gaza would no longer pose a threat to Israel, and they have not yet completed their mission.

On the other hand, according to the Haaretz newspaper, US President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said in a statement that there were previously four points of disagreement regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange, and now only one remains.

Witkoff said they hope to reach an agreement leading to a 60-day ceasefire by the end of this week.

In a statement released yesterday, the Israeli army stated that five Israeli soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade were killed in Gaza.

It was announced that the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7, 2023, when Israel began its attacks on Gaza, had risen to 888.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949