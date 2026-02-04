US President Donald Trump's administration will reduce the number of federal immigration agents in Minnesota by 700, White House border chief Tom Homan has announced.
Homan said on Wednesday he was partially drawing down the deployment because he was seeing "unprecedented" cooperation from Minnesota's elected sheriffs who run county jails.
"Let me be clear, President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration, and immigration enforcement actions will continue every day throughout this country," Homan said at a news conference. "President Trump made a promise. And we have not directed otherwise."
Trump had expanded immigration enforcement operations in Democratic-led cities and states since mid-2025.
In recent weeks, around 3,000 federal agents had been deployed to Minnesota as part of the administration’s broader immigration crackdown.
Last week, Trump said that he is not going to pull Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of Minnesota.
Protests against ICE operations and shootings by federal immigration agents have taken place for more than a month across the state.
Demonstrations escalated following the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, by immigration officers on Saturday, and the January 7 killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.
The Pretti shooting heightened tensions as local and state leaders demanded independent investigations and questioned federal cooperation with authorities.