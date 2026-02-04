US President Donald Trump's administration will reduce the number of federal immigration agents in Minnesota by 700, White House border chief Tom Homan has announced.

Homan said on Wednesday he was partially drawing down the deployment because he was seeing "unprecedented" cooperation from Minnesota's elected sheriffs who run county jails.

"Let me be clear, President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration, and immigration enforcement actions will continue every day throughout this country," Homan said at a news conference. "President Trump made a promise. And we have not directed otherwise."

Trump had expanded immigration enforcement operations in Democratic-led cities and states since mid-2025.

In recent weeks, around 3,000 federal agents had been deployed to Minnesota as part of the administration’s broader immigration crackdown.