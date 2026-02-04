US
2 min read
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
Trump has deployed thousands of armed immigration agents in and around Minneapolis this year, drawing protests.
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
Trump had expanded immigration enforcement operations in Democratic-led cities. (File) / AP
February 4, 2026

US President Donald Trump's administration will reduce the number of federal immigration agents in Minnesota by 700, White House border chief Tom Homan has announced.

Homan said on Wednesday he was partially drawing down the deployment because he was seeing "unprecedented" cooperation from Minnesota's elected sheriffs who run county jails.

"Let me be clear, President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration, and immigration enforcement actions will continue every day throughout this country," Homan said at a news conference. "President Trump made a promise. And we have not directed otherwise."

Trump had expanded immigration enforcement operations in Democratic-led cities and states since mid-2025.

In recent weeks, around 3,000 federal agents had been deployed to Minnesota as part of the administration’s broader immigration crackdown.

RECOMMENDED

Last week, Trump said that he is not going to pull Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of Minnesota.

Protests against ICE operations and shootings by federal immigration agents have taken place for more than a month across the state.

Demonstrations escalated following the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, by immigration officers on Saturday, and the January 7 killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

The Pretti shooting heightened tensions as local and state leaders demanded independent investigations and questioned federal cooperation with authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official