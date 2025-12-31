Türkiye will never tolerate coercion, piracy, or banditry in its maritime “blue homeland,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

In a New Year message shared by the Presidency, Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is closely monitoring rising provocations and threats to Türkiye’s interests and those of the Turkish Cypriot people in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“As peace becomes more firmly established in Syria, voluntary returns have increased,” Erdogan said, noting that 600,000 Syrians have returned to their country over the past year.