TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye will not tolerate provocations in Eastern Mediterranean: President Erdogan
Ankara is closely monitoring rising provocations and threats to the country's interests and those of the Turkish Cypriot people in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish leader says.
Türkiye will not tolerate provocations in Eastern Mediterranean: President Erdogan
In a New Year message, President Erdogan said that Ankara is closely monitoring rising provocations and threats to Türkiye’s interests / AA
December 31, 2025

Türkiye will never tolerate coercion, piracy, or banditry in its maritime “blue homeland,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

In a New Year message shared by the Presidency, Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is closely monitoring rising provocations and threats to Türkiye’s interests and those of the Turkish Cypriot people in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“As peace becomes more firmly established in Syria, voluntary returns have increased,” Erdogan said, noting that 600,000 Syrians have returned to their country over the past year.

RECOMMENDED

He stressed that Türkiye will support Syria’s new administration to ensure security and stability for all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or sect.

Turning to Gaza, Erdogan said Türkiye will not remain silent until those responsible for the deaths of 71,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, are held accountable.

The Turkish president added that Ankara is working intensively to ensure Israel stops attacks, speeds up humanitarian aid into Gaza, and allows reconstruction efforts to begin.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown