TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
Bangladesh presses India on ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's extradition
After Monday’s court ruling sentencing Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, the foreign ministry in Dhaka says Delhi has an "obligatory responsibility" under a bilateral treaty to facilitate her return.
Bangladesh presses India on ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's extradition
Sheikh Hasina speaks at the 'Girl Summit 2014' in Walworth Academy on July 22, 2014, in London [FILE]. / AFP
November 23, 2025

Bangladesh's government has said it had asked India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced earlier this week to be hanged over a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising.

Hasina, 78, has been in hiding in India since her autocratic rule was overthrown in August 2024.

Touhid Hossain, who holds the foreign affairs portfolio in Bangladesh's interim administration, told reporters on Sunday that on Friday, "we sent a letter seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina."

He did not elaborate on the contents of the letter, which, according to Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo, was the third official extradition request since Hasina fled.

Following the court ruling on Monday, convicting Hasina of crimes against humanity and sentencing her to death, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement that Delhi had an "obligatory responsibility" under a bilateral treaty to facilitate the former leader's return.

RelatedTRT World - Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, rules Bangladesh court

Crackdowns

RECOMMENDED

India's foreign ministry said in response it had "noted" the verdict, without directly commenting on the extradition request.

It did not immediately respond to the latest letter from Dhaka.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power, deaths that were central to her trial.

India's past support for Hasina has frayed relations between the two neighbours since her overthrow.

But tensions appear to have eased slightly when Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman visited India this week for a regional security summit and met with his counterpart Ajit Doval.

Media reports in Bangladesh said Rahman has invited Doval for a visit.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump