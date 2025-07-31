WORLD
2 min read
Indian court acquits Hindu nationalist BJP leader in 2008 mosque blast
Controversial MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was accused of participating in a key planning meeting in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
Indian court acquits Hindu nationalist BJP leader in 2008 mosque blast
Indian parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi called the verdict "disappointing," saying victims were "targeted for their religion." / Photo: AFP / AFP
July 31, 2025

An Indian court acquitted a firebrand Hindu nationalist nun and former lawmaker, and six others accused of being involved in a deadly bombing near a mosque in 2008.

The attack killed six people and wounded more than 100 others when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded close to the mosque in Malegaon in the western state of Maharashtra.

Seven people were tried on terrorism and criminal conspiracy charges, including former MP from the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, in a case that dragged on for years.

The prosecution claimed Thakur's motorbike was used to carry the explosives used in the attack, and that she took part in a key planning meeting before it was staged.

However, Judge AK Lahoti ruled Thursday that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence against Thakur and the six others.

"Judgements cannot be based on morals and public perception," Lahoti said, according to Indian legal website Live Law.

Indian parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi called the verdict "disappointing", saying those killed were "targeted for their religion".

"A deliberately shoddy investigation/prosecution is responsible for the acquittal," he said in a post on X.

RECOMMENDED

Jailed, then elected

During the trial, India's counter-terrorism unit said the 2008 bombing was orchestrated to incite communal tensions, local media reported.

Thakur, 55, spent nine years in jail before she was given bail in 2017.

She later won an election after being fielded by the BJP to run for a seat in the central city of Bhopal.

Indian election rules allow anyone to stand for office as long as they have not been convicted of a crime.

Thakur courted controversy when she called the radical Hindu assassin of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi a "patriot" earning her a rebuke from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also raised eyebrows for claiming that drinking cow urine had helped cure her cancer and extolling the benefits of drinking a concoction of milk, butter and cow dung.

RelatedTRT Global - In India’s heartland, this is how Hindu far-right is bulldozing Muslims

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire