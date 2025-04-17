WORLD
2 min read
Iranian FM Araqchi arrives in Russia with a message from Khamenei
Despite positive talks in Oman, tensions remain as Trump threatens Iran over its nuclear programme, and Tehran insists its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable ahead of Rome talks.
00:00
Iranian FM Araqchi arrives in Russia with a message from Khamenei
Araqchi's Telegram account posted a video of him arriving in Moscow on Thursday. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has landed in Moscow to deliver a message from the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian state media has reported.

Araqchi's Telegram account posted a video of him arriving in Moscow on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran does not come to an agreement with Washington over its disputed nuclear program, and the United States has moved additional warplanes into the region.

The US and Iran held talks in Oman last weekend that both sides described as positive and constructive.

Ahead of a second round of talks set to take place in Rome this weekend, Araqchi said on Wednesday that Iran's right to enrich uranium is not negotiable.

Western powers say Iran is refining uranium to a high degree of fissile purity beyond what is justifiable for a civilian energy programme and close to the level suitable for an atomic bomb.

RECOMMENDED

Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons allegations.

Russia has said that any military strike against Iran would be illegal and unacceptable.

The Kremlin on Tuesday declined to comment when asked if Russia was ready to take control of Iran's stocks of enriched uranium as part of a possible future nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies