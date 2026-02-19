Cold weather during the winter of 2024-25 was linked to an estimated 2,544 deaths in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) first Cold Mortality Monitoring Report released on Wednesday.

The longest six-day cold snap in early January accounted for about 1,630 deaths, mostly among people 85 and older.

The report examined mortality across hospitals, homes, care homes and hospices, finding that circulatory diseases were the most common cold-related fatalities. UKHSA officials noted that even short periods of cold can have serious effects, particularly for older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said cold weather remains a serious and preventable risk to public health.

He said the report “provides important new evidence on how cold affects mortality, helping to ensure that cold weather alerts and preparedness measures are grounded in evidence of health impact”.

Sousa explained that even brief cold spells can lead to significant increases in deaths days or weeks after temperatures drop. He added that understanding who is most affected helps authorities target winter preparedness and support vulnerable groups more effectively.

Related TRT World - Hundreds of homes flooded as record rainfall batters parts of the UK