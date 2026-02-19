WORLD
Cold weather linked to 2,544 deaths in England: report
Campaigners warn that fuel poverty and poor housing are leaving vulnerable people at risk.
(FILE) A walker crosses a snow-covered Clapham Common in London, Britain. / Reuters
Cold weather during the winter of 2024-25 was linked to an estimated 2,544 deaths in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) first Cold Mortality Monitoring Report released on Wednesday.

The longest six-day cold snap in early January accounted for about 1,630 deaths, mostly among people 85 and older.

The report examined mortality across hospitals, homes, care homes and hospices, finding that circulatory diseases were the most common cold-related fatalities. UKHSA officials noted that even short periods of cold can have serious effects, particularly for older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said cold weather remains a serious and preventable risk to public health.

He said the report “provides important new evidence on how cold affects mortality, helping to ensure that cold weather alerts and preparedness measures are grounded in evidence of health impact”.

Sousa explained that even brief cold spells can lead to significant increases in deaths days or weeks after temperatures drop. He added that understanding who is most affected helps authorities target winter preparedness and support vulnerable groups more effectively.

Campaigners raise alarm over fuel poverty, housing

Public health campaigners said the figures highlight the deadly consequences of fuel poverty and inadequate housing. “It’s truly shocking that more than 2,500 people died in connection with cold weather, most of them older people,” a spokesperson for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said.

“Volatile gas prices, poor-quality housing, and reduced support for older households have all contributed to this crisis.”

Jonathan Blades of Asthma and Lung UK warned of the dangers for people with lung conditions.

“Freezing temperatures can be particularly dangerous for people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cold air can narrow the airways, making breathing harder,” he said.

Blades added that cold also weakens the body’s ability to fight infections, making it harder to combat respiratory illnesses such as colds and flu, which are still circulating.

Advocates are urging the government to improve winter support, arguing that cold weather payments often arrive too late. They also called for targeted financial help for at-risk households and long-term investment in home insulation and energy efficiency to reduce avoidable deaths linked to cold homes.

