The Spanish government reacted strongly on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's remarks about imposing tariffs on Spain if it does not increase defence spending, warning that such a policy would cost American citizens.

Speaking at parliament, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz said the "intended punishment" the US president wants to impose on Spain will be "very costly" for the Americans.

"Spain's trade balance with the US is in deficit, meaning these policies are going to hurt the Americans," she warned, as quoted by the country's public broadcaster RTVE.

Her comments came after Trump threatened tariffs on Spain again over its refusal to increase NATO defence spending.

"I'm very unhappy with Spain. They're the only country that didn't raise their number up to 5 per cent ... so I'm not happy with Spain," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Diaz also noted that they have to defend the oil industry, the automotive industry, or the affected sectors, adding: "In Spain, the Spanish are in charge; we are not their protectorate."