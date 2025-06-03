It’s Hajj season, a sacred time when millions of Muslims from around the world gather in Makkah to perform the pilgrimage. This year, as pilgrims carry out the sanctified rites of Hajj, their experience looks markedly different from the years before. Apps guide them through rituals, AI helps manage crowd flow, and smart devices track everything from health to movement. The once-analogue pilgrimage has entered a digital age.

And yet, this shift isn’t just happening in Makkah. It reflects a broader tension many Muslims feel in our daily lives: between our ever-growing tech use and our spiritual connection with Allah.



Do I turn to ChatGPT more than I turn to Allah? Some days, the answer is yes. And that realisation made me pause. In this age of rapid tech, I think it is important that we regularly reflect on how much we are leaning on technology, and how often we are turning to Allah. Being honest about whether we reach for AI more than making dua helps us to keep perspective of what really matters.

During Ramadan this year, I explored this further through a workshop I ran on “leveling up your duas” using ChatGPT. We looked at different structures for writing duas, how to incorporate Allah’s names, and even prompts like “make a list of duas based on what you know about me.”

It was fascinating to see how AI can help surface things we might have forgotten to include in our duas. Sometimes life is so busy that we lose track of what is on our hearts, and having a tool that can prompt us back toward sincerity can be surprisingly helpful.



AI, a tool for reflection

At the same time, I believe it is crucial to use tech mindfully. It can absolutely enhance our connection to faith if used in moderation, but it can also become a distraction if we are not careful.

I notice this most in sacred spaces, such as when I am preparing for prayer or when in the masjid. Phones can pull us into scrolling instead of reflection. Being conscious of this is key, especially in moments that are meant for spiritual grounding.

I saw this clearly when I performed Umrah in 2022. Before the trip, I made a conscious decision to print out my dua lists, so I wouldn’t have to rely on my phone. I knew how easily the screen could become a distraction. Having a physical copy helped me stay fully present in the moment, without the pull of notifications or the temptation to scroll. It made the act of making dua feel more intentional and connected.

That said, I do think tech can be a great tool for maintaining consistency in our faith. Apps like Quranly and Niyyah have helped me stay engaged on a daily basis. I am currently on a 100-day streak with Quranly, a habit-building Quran app, designed to encourage regular reading of the holy texts, something I had never been able to sustain before. Even just reading a single verse a day helps create a rhythm of connection.

Muslims believe Allah loves small, consistent actions, and in this way, technology can support us in building those habits. Niyyah’s bite-sized quizzes and daily prompts are another example of how we can weave faith into our day-to-day lives in simple ways.