Lebanon has launched the fourth stage of its plan to collect weapons from Palestinian refugee camps, according to local media reports.

The army began receiving arms from the Beddawi camp in northern Lebanon and Ain al Hilweh camp near the southern city of Sidon, the An-Nahar daily reported on Saturday. Security was tightened around the camps during the process.

The initiative follows earlier stages during which the army collected weapons from several camps: Burj al Barajneh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on August 21; Rashidieh, Al-Buss, and Burj al-Shamali near Tyre on August 28; and Burj al-Barajneh, Mar Elias, and Shatila on August 29.

Last month, Lebanon’s Cabinet decided to restrict all arms, including those held by Hezbollah, to the state. The army was tasked with drafting a plan to achieve this by the end of August and to implement it before the close of 2025.

However, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem said the group would not relinquish its weapons unless Israel withdrew from occupied Lebanese territory, halted its aggression, released prisoners, and reconstruction began.

Ceasefire