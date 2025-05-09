Among Middle Eastern countries, Iran has consistently remained at the centre of international media attention due to its nuclear programme and network of proxy forces .

What has gone under the radar is the hardships faced by the Shiite-majority nation on the economic fron t, with most welfare indicators falling to record lows.

Indeed, a review of Iran’s economic performance over the past two decades reveals a persistent pattern of decline.

This raises a critical question: What do these indicators reveal, and why has Iran been experiencing a progressively deteriorating economic trajectory?

What do macroeconomic indicators say?

According to the World Economic Outlook report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October 2024, Iran’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was estimated at approximately USD 434.24 billion as of 2024 .

However, when this figure is considered in light of the country’s population of nearly 90 million and various welfare indices, its significance diminishes considerably.

In fact, Iran has fallen to 117th place globally in terms of GDP per capita . Moreover, its position in the Legatum Prosperity Index—which offers a more nuanced assessment of the structural components of prosperity—further reflects the country’s unfavourable situation, ranking 126th out of 167 countries .

Other macroeconomic indicators related to the Iranian economy paint a similarly bleak picture.

In recent years, the Iranian rial has experienced a sharp depreciation against the US dollar, with the black-market exchange rate exceeding 920,000 rials per dollar in 2024.

The inflation rate surpassed 40 percent in the same period, while soaring food prices and diminishing access to basic necessities have significantly deteriorated living standards .

Official data indicate that, as of 2024, approximately 33 percent of the Iranian population lives below the poverty line; however, some sources suggest that this figure exceeds 50 percent .

Additionally, the youth unemployment rate has reached 19.4 percent, with half of men aged 25 to 40 being unemployed and not actively seeking work .

As of 2024, despite possessing substantial hydrocarbon reserves, Iran has been facing a severe energy crisis. The country has experienced an electricity shortfall of approximately 14,000 megawatts—an amount that represents a significant portion of its total generation capacity .

During the winter months, heightened demand led to a failure to meet roughly 25 percent of the nation’s daily natural gas requirements. This supply deficit has particularly impacted the industrial sector, resulting in production losses estimated between 30 to 40 percent.

At the same time, depletion of water resources has become increasingly evident, most notably in the capital, Tehran, where the major dam reservoirs have reached critically low levels.

In this context, the water volume in the city’s primary reservoirs has declined to as low as 7 percent of their full capacity .

Related Iran ends politically and economically tumultuous year



The most important problems

One of the most persistent macroeconomic challenges shaping Iran’s economy over the past two decades has been structurally entrenched high inflation.

This has not only undermined price stability but has also adversely affected income distribution, social welfare, and economic predictability.

Since 2007, a combination of fiscal indiscipline, unchecked monetary expansion, and failed subsidy reforms has rendered inflation a chronic issue.

In the 2010s, international sanctions further exacerbated this trend by triggering currency crises and exposing the vulnerabilities of Iran’s import-dependent economic structure.

Although the nuclear negotiations provided a brief period of relative economic stability, the absence of structural reforms prevented long-term recovery. Subsequent developments, such as the 2018 withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the dismantling of the subsidy system, intensified inflationary pressures.

Despite the implementation of tight monetary policies in 2022 and 2023, inflation remained within the 40–50 percent range—indicating that its primary drivers are not demand-side pressures but rather fiscal imbalances and supply-side constraints .

The sharp increases in prices for essential goods and services—particularly food, housing, and energy—have significantly eroded purchasing power, thereby deepening socioeconomic inequality.

Consequently, the fight against inflation in Iran is a multidimensional issue that cannot be addressed through monetary policy alone. It requires comprehensive and institutionally grounded structural reforms.

Over the past two decades, one of the most pressing structural issues facing Iran has been its inability to generate sufficient employment opportunities, despite a young and growing population.

In a country where individuals aged 15 to 34 account for approximately 45 percent of the total population, the labour market has been unable to absorb this demographic pressure. While the population increased by 8.4 million, the number of people employed lagged far behind.

Particularly, millions of university graduates remain excluded from the labour force, representing an idle human capital that lies dormant outside the formal economy.

Despite substantial oil revenues, Iran has failed to develop productive sectors capable of creating sustainable employment, as public and private resources have largely been diverted toward consumption and imports.