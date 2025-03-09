A protester who scaled the iconic Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben, while holding a Palestinian flag, descended after a tense 16-hour standoff ended Sunday with emergency services in central London.

He was arrested by police.

The protester, barefoot and sitting meters up the tower, began his climb early Saturday, triggering a large emergency response, according to officials.

Metropolitan Police said it received the first alert at 7:24 am (0724GMT) and quickly closed Westminster Bridge, halting parliamentary tours and creating major traffic disruptions.

Emergency crews, including the London Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service, arrived at the scene, deploying a crane to facilitate negotiations with the climber.

'Free Palestine'

Throughout the ordeal, the protester, who had filmed his climb and posted videos on Instagram, made clear his intentions. "If you come towards me, you are putting me in danger and I will climb higher," he said in one video.