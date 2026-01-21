Russia and Ukraine each claimed Tuesday that civilians were killed in air attacks launched by the other side.

Two civilians died when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck a civilian vehicle in Pogarsky district of Russia’s Bryansk region, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"Ukrainian terrorists attacked a moving civilian vehicle with kamikaze drones in the village of Chausy, Pogarsky district. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed as a result of the terrorist attack," he said.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said Russian shelling killed a married couple and their 57-year-old neighbour.

He added that at least six private houses were damaged and three vehicles burned.