Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says over a million people in Kiev are without electricity due to Russian strikes.
Zelenskyy stated on Telegram that over one million people in Kiev are without electricity due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
January 21, 2026

Russia and Ukraine each claimed Tuesday that civilians were killed in air attacks launched by the other side.

Two civilians died when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck a civilian vehicle in Pogarsky district of Russia’s Bryansk region, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"Ukrainian terrorists attacked a moving civilian vehicle with kamikaze drones in the village of Chausy, Pogarsky district. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed as a result of the terrorist attack," he said.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said Russian shelling killed a married couple and their 57-year-old neighbour.

He added that at least six private houses were damaged and three vehicles burned.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Telegram that over one million people in Kiev are without electricity due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

"As of this evening, more than one million consumers in Kiev alone are without electricity. A significant number of buildings are without heat – more than 4,000 apartment blocks.

“All efforts must be directed toward easing the situation,” he wrote.

