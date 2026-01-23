Britain has accused Donald Trump of disrespecting NATO allies after the US president claimed their troops did not fight on the front lines in Afghanistan — remarks that triggered outrage across the UK political spectrum.

In an interview with Fox News aired on Thursday, Trump said NATO partners “sent some troops” to Afghanistan but “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines,” appearing unaware that 457 British soldiers were killed during the conflict that followed the September 11 attacks.

The comments drew swift condemnation from London.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said Trump was “wrong to diminish” the role of allied forces, stressing that British and NATO troops fought and died “in the service of collective security and in response to an attack on our ally.”

After 9/11, the UK and other NATO members joined the US mission in Afghanistan following the invocation of Article 5 — the alliance’s collective defence clause — the only time it has ever been triggered.

Troops from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and other allies also suffered fatalities.

Care Minister Stephen Kinnock said Starmer was expected to raise the issue directly with Trump, noting that Article 5 was invoked specifically to defend the United States.