Bulgaria's president has announced that he was resigning before snap elections in the coming months, deepening political turmoil that has gripped the EU and NATO member.

The Balkan country, which introduced the euro on January 1, was plunged into fresh political turmoil after a series of widespread anti-corruption protests swept a conservative-led government from office in mid-December.

Rumen Radev, a vocal government critic who supported the protests, announced last week that a snap vote — the country's eighth election in five years — would be held after parties failed to form a new government.

"Today, I am addressing you for the last time as president of Bulgaria," Radev said during a televised speech, adding that he would resign from his post on Tuesday.

Radev, 62, said he was keen to take on the "battle for the future" of Bulgaria "alongside all of you — the dignified, the inspired and the unyielding".

He said the "pernicious model of governance" was to blame for the poverty, protests and mistrust in institutions in the country.

Speculation has been rife that Radev may take part in the elections, as he has said he wants to "unite all" in the fight against corruption.

His resignation marks the first time a head of state has stepped down since the end of communism.

Radev's deputy Iliana Iotova, 61, and a former journalist and lawmaker from the Socialist party, is expected to serve as interim president.

The elections are to be held in late March or April, but no date has been set yet.

It is up to the president to appoint an interim prime minister from a list of senior state officials and set a date for the vote.

Radev's term had been due to end early next year, with presidential elections due before then.

