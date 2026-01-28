Washington, DC — Escalating violence in Minnesota has driven US President Donald Trump into an unexpected "de-escalation", spotlighting how a tense immigration crackdown has spun so violently out of control that the White House now promises a "more relaxed" approach inside the midwestern state bordering Canada and Lake Superior.

After two deadly shootings involving federal agents and an assault on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Trump’s narrative appears to have shifted, with the President openly signalling that Minnesota’s crisis will be handled differently going forward.

The shift marks a remarkable policy inflection point for the administration.

Trump’s recalibration was revealed in an interview with ABC News where he previewed a tone change.

"We can start doing maybe a little bit more relaxed," he said, adding that federal agents "would like to finish the job and finish it well, and I think we can do it in a de-escalated form."

He later tried to soften the optics of the pivot.

"It’s not a question of retreat," he insisted. "We want safe cities. I don’t think it’s a pullback. It’s a little bit of a change."

The backdrop to this shift is an unprecedented escalation of federal enforcement under "Operation Metro Surge," a sweeping deployment of ICE and Border Patrol officers into the Twin Cities that has transformed Minneapolis into the latest frontline in US immigration raids.

Thousands of agents descended on both Minneapolis and Saint Paul to target undocumented migrants, but the operation's collateral damage proved devastating: a five-year-old detained outside school, chemical irritants deployed near children at dismissal, daily life upended, and communities traumatised, resulting in public fury.

Too far, say Americans

To date, the operation has claimed two American lives and deepened the country's contentious debate over federal enforcement authority.

The first fatality, 37-year-old Renee Good, was shot by an ICE agent during an encounter on January 7. On January 24, ICU nurse Alex Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol officers amid a protest.

Early White House accounts labelled Pretti a threat, preparing a "massacre," but video footage and independent reviews undercut that narrative, showing no weapon brandishing and a chaotic struggle that quickly turned deadly.

Public reaction was immediate: protests erupted, blasting federal tactics as reckless and unjust.

Minnesota’s political leaders, local officials and business voices found common cause in demanding restraint and accountability.

Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the federal presence, calling for a significant reduction of forces and impartial investigations.

Walz met with Trump’s border tsar, Tom Homan, this week, pressing for de-escalation and local control over public safety operations.

The White House’s internal shake-up has been dramatic. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, once the face of the aggressive push, was removed from the Minneapolis operation and demoted, replaced by Homan, a veteran ICE enforcer tasked with managing a growing crisis.

Reuters news agency reports that the leadership change reflects Trump’s attempt at damage control as national outrage mounted and local officials demanded changes.