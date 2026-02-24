WORLD
Putin orders sweeping security clampdown after attacks on Russian infrastructure
Russian President Putin warns that critical infrastructure, including Black Sea energy routes, may face future threats, ordering expanded surveillance, stronger defences, and tighter security at transport hubs and public venues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that critical facilities, including energy routes beneath the Black Sea, could face future threats. / AP
February 24, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country’s domestic security agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), to strengthen protection of key infrastructure following a wave of attacks Moscow attributes to Ukraine and its Western partners.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the war on Tuesday, Putin accused Russia’s adversaries of turning to sabotage and targeted violence after failing to defeat Moscow militarily.

“They did not manage to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, so the enemy is relying on terror,” he said, citing shelling, infrastructure attacks and assassination attempts against officials.

Continued attacks on energy infrastructure

The Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes have repeatedly targeted Russian oil depots, refineries and ports, while also blaming Kiev for killings of senior military figures — accusations Ukraine denies or does not comment on publicly.

Putin warned that critical facilities, including energy routes beneath the Black Sea, could face future threats, and ordered authorities to expand surveillance, harden defences and increase security at transport hubs and public gathering sites.

The directive reflects growing concern in Moscow that attacks deep inside Russian territory could intensify as the war grinds on, raising the risk of further escalation between Russia and its Western-backed opponent.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
