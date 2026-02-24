Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country’s domestic security agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), to strengthen protection of key infrastructure following a wave of attacks Moscow attributes to Ukraine and its Western partners.
Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the war on Tuesday, Putin accused Russia’s adversaries of turning to sabotage and targeted violence after failing to defeat Moscow militarily.
“They did not manage to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, so the enemy is relying on terror,” he said, citing shelling, infrastructure attacks and assassination attempts against officials.
Continued attacks on energy infrastructure
The Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes have repeatedly targeted Russian oil depots, refineries and ports, while also blaming Kiev for killings of senior military figures — accusations Ukraine denies or does not comment on publicly.
Putin warned that critical facilities, including energy routes beneath the Black Sea, could face future threats, and ordered authorities to expand surveillance, harden defences and increase security at transport hubs and public gathering sites.
The directive reflects growing concern in Moscow that attacks deep inside Russian territory could intensify as the war grinds on, raising the risk of further escalation between Russia and its Western-backed opponent.