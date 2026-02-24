Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country’s domestic security agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), to strengthen protection of key infrastructure following a wave of attacks Moscow attributes to Ukraine and its Western partners.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the war on Tuesday, Putin accused Russia’s adversaries of turning to sabotage and targeted violence after failing to defeat Moscow militarily.

“They did not manage to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, so the enemy is relying on terror,” he said, citing shelling, infrastructure attacks and assassination attempts against officials.

Continued attacks on energy infrastructure