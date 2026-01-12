Three Palestinians were killed and a fourth was injured in fresh Israeli attacks in southern Gaza, marking a new violation of last year’s ceasefire deal, medical sources said.

The killings happened after an Israeli quadcopter drone struck the victims in the al-Balad area of in Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu on Monday.

According to the sources, a Palestinian woman was also wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Batn al-Sameen area of Khan Younis, adding that both locations fall within zones from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire arrangement.