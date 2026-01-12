WAR ON GAZA
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Three Palestinians were killed after an Israeli quadcopter drone struck them in the al-Balad area of Khan Younis.
The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children. / AFP
January 12, 2026

Three Palestinians were killed and a fourth was injured in fresh Israeli attacks in southern Gaza, marking a new violation of last year’s ceasefire deal, medical sources said.

The killings happened after an Israeli quadcopter drone struck the victims in the al-Balad area of in Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu on Monday.

According to the sources, a Palestinian woman was also wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Batn al-Sameen area of Khan Younis, adding that both locations fall within zones from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire arrangement.

The attacks came after Israeli army forces carried out air strikes and gunfire across several parts of Gaza early Monday.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 442 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,200 others, according to the Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
