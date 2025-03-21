Mumbai, India – Hours after Hindu nationalist groups staged a protest demanding the removal of 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, communal violence broke out in the Indian city of Nagpur, Maharashtra. On the evening of March 17, five civilians and at least 33 policemen were injured as multiple incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported, forcing police to impose a curfew in parts of the city.

Nagpur is not, however, where the longest-reigning Mughal emperor is buried. Aurangzeb’s tomb lies 500 km westwards, in a district named after him, Aurangabad, until its renaming in 2023 as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, after the second Maratha warrior king, who was tortured and killed by the former in 1689.

Muslim men subsequently arrested for stone-pelting were not defending the emperor’s tomb. Instead, they were reacting to an incident earlier in the day when Hindutva activists burned a green ‘chadar’—a replica of a holy carpet sometimes offered at shrines—believing Quranic verses were printed on the fabric.

Bollywood fuelled hate



Addressing the state legislature on March 18, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said popular anger against Aurangzeb, widely denounced by Indians for his desecration of Hindu temples and his orthodox Islamic state, had been stoked afresh by Bollywood.



Its latest historical offering, Chhaava, is a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji, son of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha empire.

Chhaava, literally translated as lion cub, is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, crossing $86 million (Rs 750 crore) at box office collections in just over a month.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer joins a growing list of Bollywood films that have blurred the line between historical storytelling and outright propaganda. Productions like The Kashmir Files, The Sabarmati Report, Article 370, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar have peddled exaggerated or one-sided narratives, reinforcing ideologies and amplifying divisive political rhetoric.

When The Kerala Story released in 2023, its trailer claimed that more than 32,000 women from Kerala had joined Daesh, a number later revised to only three.

The same Islamophobic thread ran through The Kashmir Files, set against the exodus of Hindu Kashmiri Pandits from the Muslim-dominated and militancy-hit Kashmir valley in the 1990s. Its portrayal was “provocative and one-sided” enough for Singapore to ban the film.

In India, no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended watching the movie, and Hindu hardline activists in multiple cities, including Agra, Hyderabad and Bhatkal, held demonstrations demanding its screening.



Elsewhere, cinema-goers were recorded threatening to boycott Muslim-owned businesses en masse or chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Once a devotional greeting meaning ‘victory to Ram’, the chant has recently been repurposed as a slogan of Hindu nationalist aggression.



Rewriting history



Bollywood’s nationalist epics do more than just reframe history—they erase complexity, turning nuanced figures into simplistic heroes and villains. Chhaava, like Samrat Prithviraj (2022) and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024), promotes a hyper-nationalist version of the past: Hindu rulers are depicted as noble warriors, while Muslim rulers are cast as oppressors — the aim set to polarise communities.

Designed to normalise everyday bigotry against India’s 160 million Muslims, the portrayals—and audiences’ hysterical reception—of hyper-valorised Hindu heroes discard not just nuance but also any inconvenient truths.