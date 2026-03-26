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Maduro set for second US court appearance since abduction
Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is due in a New York courtroom on Thursday, where his lawyers are expected to push for dismissal.
Maduro set for second US court appearance since abduction
A general view of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan US Courthouse, where Maduro is due for a hearing on March 26, in Manhattan, New York City. / Reuters
10 hours ago

Ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro will appear on Thursday in a New York court for the second time since his abduction by US forces in an extraordinary nighttime raid.

Maduro, 63, and wife Cilia Flores have been held in a Brooklyn jail for almost three months after American commandos snatched the pair from their compound in Caracas in early January.

The stunning operation deposed the strongman who had led Venezuela since 2013 and has since forced the oil-rich country to largely bend to the will of US President Donald Trump.

Maduro has declared himself a "prisoner of war" and pleaded not guilty to the four counts of "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Thursday's hearing at 11:00 am (1500 GMT) will likely see Maduro push for the dismissal of his case as lawyers tussle over who will pay the former leader's legal fees.

Venezuela's government is seeking to cover the costs, but because of Washington's sanctions, his lawyer Barry Pollack must obtain a US licence that has not been issued.

Pollack argued in a court submission that the licence requirement violated Maduro's constitutional right to legal representation and demanded the case be thrown out on procedural grounds.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela grants amnesty to 379 inmates after Maduro ouster

Deadly raid

Detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison known for unsanitary conditions, Maduro is reportedly alone in a cell with no access to the internet or newspapers.

A source close to the Venezuelan government said the incarcerated Maduro reads the Bible and is referred to as "president" by some of his fellow detainees.

He is only allowed to communicate by phone with his family and lawyers for a maximum of 15 minutes per call, the source added.

"The lawyers told us he is strong. He said we must not be sad," said his son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, adding his father told him: "We are fine, we are fighters."

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Maduro and his wife were forcibly taken by US commandos in the early hours of January 3 in air strikes on the Venezuelan capital backed by fighter jets and helicopters and a heavy naval deployment.

At least 83 people were killed, and more than 112 people were injured in the assault, according to Venezuelan officials. No US military personnel were killed.

RelatedTRT World - Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction

US pressure

At his first US court appearance in January, Maduro struck a defiant tone as he identified himself the president of Venezuela despite being captured.

The South American country is now led by Delcy Rodriguez, who had been Maduro's vice president since 2018.

Under US pressure, she is grappling with leading a country saddled with the world's largest proven oil reserves but an economy in shambles.

Rodriguez has since enacted a historic amnesty law to free political prisoners jailed under Maduro and reformed oil and mining regulations in line with US demands for access to her country's vast natural wealth.

This month, the State Department said it was restoring diplomatic ties with Venezuela in a sign of thawing relations.

Security is expected to be heightened around the New York courthouse for Thursday's hearing.

Presiding over the case is Alvin Hellerstein, a 92-year-old judge credited with overseeing several high-profile trials during his decades on the bench.

RelatedTRT World - Abduction does not void trial in US court, but Venezuela's Maduro may get 'head-of-state immunity'
SOURCE:AFP
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