Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent messages of solidarity on International Women's Day during a Ramadan dinner in Istanbul, where he thanked all institutions involved in organising the event, particularly the Ministry of Family and Social Services.

After extending Ramadan greetings to attendees, Erdogan said: "I express my gratitude to all the ladies who have honoured our iftar table with their participation. I pray to Allah that the holy month of Ramadan brings goodness to our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity."

Women's Day Tributes

Reminding the audience that the day coincided with International Women's Day, Erdogan stated: "On behalf of myself and my wife, I congratulate all women in our country and around the world on International Women's Day, starting with our sisters here in this hall. I once again extend our messages of solidarity to all women, all mothers, and all my sisters who are struggling for life and dignity in Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Africa, Asia, Turkistan, and various corners of our heartland."

Erdogan expressed that he respectfully salutes and congratulates each of the brave women of Gaza who heroically resist oppression and weave victory stitch by stitch despite the massacres of the genocide network of Israel, on behalf of all women in the country.

He stated: "I pray to Allah for patience for our martyr mothers who have raised their heroic children with utmost care only to commit them to the dark earth, and for the dignified wives who are the trust of our beloved martyrs who have stained every inch of our homeland with their red blood.

“We will not disappoint the heroic mothers and wives of our martyrs from now on. We will continue to work to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from our nation and continue to use all the means at our disposal for this purpose."

Women's Rights Progress