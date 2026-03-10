The World Health Organization has warned that “black rain” reported in Iran after strikes on oil facilities could pose serious health risks, particularly respiratory problems.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday that the agency had received multiple reports of oil-laden rainfall following attacks that set fuel infrastructure ablaze.

“The black rain and the acidic rain coming with it is indeed a danger for the population, respiratory mainly,” Lindmeier said.

Smoke and oil pollution blanket Tehran

The warnings came after strikes targeting Iran’s domestic energy infrastructure during the ongoing US-Israeli war.

A refinery hit near Tehran sent thick black smoke across the capital on Monday, with pollution mixing with rainfall to produce what residents and officials described as “black rain.”