The World Health Organization has warned that “black rain” reported in Iran after strikes on oil facilities could pose serious health risks, particularly respiratory problems.
Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday that the agency had received multiple reports of oil-laden rainfall following attacks that set fuel infrastructure ablaze.
“The black rain and the acidic rain coming with it is indeed a danger for the population, respiratory mainly,” Lindmeier said.
Smoke and oil pollution blanket Tehran
The warnings came after strikes targeting Iran’s domestic energy infrastructure during the ongoing US-Israeli war.
A refinery hit near Tehran sent thick black smoke across the capital on Monday, with pollution mixing with rainfall to produce what residents and officials described as “black rain.”
Iranian authorities advised residents to remain indoors to avoid exposure to contaminated air and rainfall.
The WHO said that recommendation was justified given the environmental risks.
“Given what is at risk right now — oil storage facilities and refineries that have been struck, triggering fires and serious air quality concerns — that is definitely a good idea,” Lindmeier said.
A video shared with Reuters by a WHO staff member showed a cleaner mopping up dark liquid outside the agency’s office entrance in Tehran on March 8, though the footage could not be independently verified.
Health officials warn that if attacks on energy facilities continue, the resulting fires and pollution could worsen air quality and heighten health risks for millions of residents.