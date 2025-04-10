WORLD
Russia making 'systematic' efforts to recruit Chinese citizens for Ukraine war: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president says "everything necessary" must be done to ensure Russia does not have opportunities to prolong, expand conflict.
Zelenskyy earlier said at least 155 Chinese citizens are known to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 10, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday accused Russia of making “systematic” efforts to recruit Chinese nationals for its more-than-three-year-long war in Ukraine.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Kiev continues to investigate all the details surrounding the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian military in Ukraine.

He said the Ukrainian Security Service is carrying out the necessary procedural actions with the two Chinese nationals he claimed were captured in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.

The president said information is also being examined regarding the involvement of other individuals in Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

“It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war,” he added.

China, Russia reject accusation

The Ukrainian leader said “everything necessary” must be done to ensure that “Russia has no such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war”.

Zelenskyy earlier said at least 155 Chinese citizens are known to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine, and that recruitment was being done through social media platforms.

China has branded the claims as having “no basis in facts”, “irresponsible” and that it was verifying the information on the arrests with Kiev.

Its Foreign Ministry said China “always asks Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflicts”.

“We call on the relevant party to be right and sober about China’s role rather than irresponsible remarks,” spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Russia’s presidential office has also rejected the Ukrainian claims.

SOURCE:AA
