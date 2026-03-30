Global air travel remains severely disrupted, with many people still unable to fly as planned to destinations after the Iran war forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Flights to Dubai have been cancelled until April 19 and to Riyadh until April 18.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until April 29. All flights to Dubai stand cancelled until October 24.

AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France has cancelled Tel Aviv and Beirut flights until April 4 and Dubai and Riyadh flights until March 31, as well as an April 1 departure from Dubai.

KLM suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until May 17.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline has cancelled all passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31. To cater to a surge in demand to Europe, it will operate extra passenger flights to London, Paris and Zurich, along with additional capacity to London, in April.

DELTA

The US carrier cancelled its New York-Tel Aviv flights and delayed the restart of its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route until September 5. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, had been delayed until further notice.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

The Israeli carrier said customers who planned to depart Israel through April 11 had their flights cancelled, including relevant return flights. The airline is operating a limited number of flights to several key destinations.

EMIRATES

The UAE airline said it was operating a reduced flight schedule following a partial reopening of regional airspace.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The UAE carrier said it was operating a commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations.

FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until July 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

FLYNAS