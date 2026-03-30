Global air travel remains severely disrupted, with many people still unable to fly as planned to destinations after the Iran war forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.
Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical order:
AEGEAN AIRLINES
Greece's largest carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Flights to Dubai have been cancelled until April 19 and to Riyadh until April 18.
AIRBALTIC
Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until April 29. All flights to Dubai stand cancelled until October 24.
AIR CANADA
The Canadian carrier has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7.
AIR EUROPA
The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.
AIR FRANCE KLM
Air France has cancelled Tel Aviv and Beirut flights until April 4 and Dubai and Riyadh flights until March 31, as well as an April 1 departure from Dubai.
KLM suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until May 17.
CATHAY PACIFIC
The Hong Kong airline has cancelled all passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31. To cater to a surge in demand to Europe, it will operate extra passenger flights to London, Paris and Zurich, along with additional capacity to London, in April.
DELTA
The US carrier cancelled its New York-Tel Aviv flights and delayed the restart of its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route until September 5. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, had been delayed until further notice.
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES
The Israeli carrier said customers who planned to depart Israel through April 11 had their flights cancelled, including relevant return flights. The airline is operating a limited number of flights to several key destinations.
EMIRATES
The UAE airline said it was operating a reduced flight schedule following a partial reopening of regional airspace.
ETIHAD AIRWAYS
The UAE carrier said it was operating a commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations.
FINNAIR
The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until July 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.
FLYNAS
The Saudi budget airline has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until April 15.
IAG
IAG-owned British Airways has extended cancellations of flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31 and to Doha until April 30, while adding flights to Bangkok and Singapore. Flights to Abu Dhabi remain suspended until later this year.
JAPAN AIRLINES
Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until April 10 and Doha-Tokyo flights until April 11.
LOT
The Polish airline said all its flights to Dubai have been cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until May 31. It has also cancelled flights to Riyadh until April 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.
LUFTHANSA GROUP
Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Edelweiss have suspended flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until October 24. Lufthansa Cargo is the same, except for Tel Aviv suspension, which will last through April 30.
Low-cost carrier Eurowings plans to suspend flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Erbil through April 30 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman through October 24.
MALAYSIA AIRLINES
The Malaysian carrier has suspended all flights to Doha until April 15.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15, from April 1 and April 4, respectively. It has cancelled all Dubai flights through April 8.
PEGASUS
Türkiye’s Pegasus Airlines has cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until April 13.
QANTAS
Australia's flag carrier is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet an upswing in demand for European routes. Flights to Paris will increase to five return flights per week from three and the Perth-Singapore service will increase from daily to 10 flights per week. An updated schedule will come into effect progressively for flights from mid-April and run until late July.
QATAR AIRWAYS
The carrier said it is gradually increasing its flights to and from Doha with additional flight frequency to more than 90 destinations.
SINGAPORE AIRLINES
The carrier extended the suspension of its Singapore-Dubai flights until April 30, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until October 24 to meet higher demand.
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkish Airlines has cancelled most Middle East flights until the end of March. SunExpress, its joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai until April 6 and to Bahrain until April 30.
WIZZ AIR
The low-cost airline has suspended flights to Israel until April 13, and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations until mid-September. All flights to Medina were suspended indefinitely.