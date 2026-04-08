WAR ON IRAN
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Pakistani PM says US, Iran agreed to immediate ceasefire, plans Islamabad talks
Sharif says he hopes the Islamabad talks, set to take place on Friday, will achieve sustainable peace.
Pakistani PM says US, Iran agreed to immediate ceasefire, plans Islamabad talks
His remarks came after Trump said he agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks." (FILE) / Reuters
9 hours ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the US and Iran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire across all conflict zones, including Lebanon.

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," Sharif said on X in the early hours on Wednesday.

"Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability."

Sharif said he has invited delegations of the US and Iran to Islamabad on Friday "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes."

"We earnestly hope, that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!" he added.

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Two-week ceasefire

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said he agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Iran also said that it would cease its “defensive operations” if attacks against the country are halted.

Meanwhile, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be available via Iran's armed forces, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arahgchi.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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