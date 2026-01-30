More than 200 people have been killed in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a local official.

Lubumba Kambere Muyisa, a spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor of the province where the mine is located, told Reuters news agency on Friday that the deaths occurred earlier this week.

The collapse took place at an artisanal mine near the town of Rubaya, an area known for its rich deposits of coltan, a metallic ore used in the production of smartphones and other electronic devices.

History of accidents