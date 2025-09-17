Türkiye is moving swiftly to cement a place in Southeast Asia’s security landscape, attaining defence exports with several high-level visits.

Ankara’s latest initiative came in Hanoi, where Defence Minister Yasar Guler held talks aimed at strengthening cooperation with Vietnam—an engagement Vietnamese leaders cast as a practical step to implement a newly signed defence accord.

For regional governments hedging between Washington and Beijing, Türkiye’s pitch is straightforward: proven hardware, flexible terms, and co-production that builds local industry—without political strings.

“Unlike other powers, Türkiye carries no historical baggage in Southeast Asia,” Associate Professor Murat Yas from Marmara University in Istanbul tells TRTWorld,

“It did not intervene in the Vietnam War and has no colonial legacy here. That clean slate lets Ankara present itself not as a patron demanding alignment, but as a partner offering technology, training, and industrial cooperation on terms respectful of sovereignty.”

Southeast Asia deals

In the region’s most striking vote of confidence, Indonesia signed for 48 KAAN fifth-generation fighter jets, Türkiye’s first export of its indigenous combat aircraft.

Jakarta billed the deal as a pillar of its long-term modernisation, with provisions for technology transfer and local workshare; for Ankara, it marked a breakout in the Indo-Pacific market.

Altay Atli, a scholar of Türkiye–Asia ties at Koc University in Istanbul, says the moment fits a broader strategic pattern. “Türkiye is a NATO member and an EU candidate, but it also pursues strategic autonomy—engaging East and West while avoiding forced choices,” he tells TRTWorld. “That language resonates in Southeast Asia, where states want options, not alignments.”

Malaysia has started operating Turkish-made ANKA-S drones as maritime surveillance tools over disputed waters, as part of a diversification effort that includes proposals for surface combatants and naval systems.

Contracts for three ANKAs were inked at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition(LIMA 2023) ; deliveries and basing in Labuan, an island federal territory of Malaysia, underscore Kuala Lumpur’s push to expand surveillance of the South China Sea and nearby sea lanes.

“Türkiye’s flexibility—its readiness to localise production, embed technology, and tailor packages—is what sets it apart,” Yas says, pointing to co-production and training as central to sustaining capability without eroding sovereignty.

According to Yas, Vietnam’s long-standing ‘Four Nos’—no military alliances, no siding with one power, no foreign bases, and no use or threat of force—leave little room for treaty-bound partnerships. But they do not preclude modernisation or industrial cooperation.

Turkish officials emphasised that the new Vietnam track will focus on training, defence industry links, UN peacekeeping, and exchanges in naval, air, cyber, and non-traditional security fields—areas that align with Hanoi’s non-aligned doctrine while building practical capacity.

“This is cooperation built on pragmatism and trust,” Yas says. “Both Ankara and Hanoi are middle powers intent on protecting sovereignty, building resilience, and avoiding dependency on any single great power.”