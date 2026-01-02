Two US Republican lawmakers have criticised President Donald Trump’s reported threats of military intervention against Iran, arguing that such moves would undermine constitutional limits.

Representative Thomas Massie said on Friday that any military action against Iran would require explicit congressional authorisation and should not proceed without it.

"We have problems at home and shouldn’t be wasting military resources on another country’s internal affairs," Massie said on US social media company X.

His remarks came after Trump said early Friday that the US would "come to the rescue" of Iranian protesters who have taken to the streets in recent days over a deteriorating economic situation and the dramatic depreciation of the Iranian currency rial.

"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump said.

Massie said that proposed strikes were not about defending freedom of speech in Iran. Instead, he characterised the dispute as being driven by economic and geopolitical interests, citing "the dollar, oil, and Israel."

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed concerns about foreign entanglements and framed the issue as a betrayal of the 2024 voter mandate.

"An Israeli cybersecurity billionaire demanding to take away Americans guaranteed First Amendment Free Speech and President Trump threatening war and sending in troops to Iran is everything we voted against in ‘24," she said on X.

Greene said such positions run counter to what Trump voters supported in the last election, arguing that voters wanted less overseas spending and stronger protections for civil liberties at home.