WORLD
1 min read
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
Five people, believed to be young residents, were killed in a blaze that erupted in a storage room of a residential building in Manlleu, with police investigating the cause.
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
FILE PHOTO: A Spanish firefighter battles a fire / AA
5 hours ago

Five people have died, and four others suffered minor injuries in a fire at an apartment building in Spain's northeastern Catalonia, regional firefighters said late on Monday.

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, citing fire department sources, authorities believe all the deceased were young people, and some may have been underage.

The blaze broke out in a storage room of a five-story building in Manlleu, a town of 21,000 in the Osona area north of Barcelona, firefighters said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

For reasons still unknown, the victims were unable to escape the storage area, they added. The Mossos d'Esquadra, Catalan police, have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The victims' identification will be completed throughout Tuesday morning, as some of the bodies were charred.

RelatedTRT World - Spain apartment block fire death toll rises to at least 10: officials
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel’s 'land grab' in occupied West Bank flagrant violation of international law: UN
Iran denies links to oil vessels seized by India
Canada's Carney to tour India next month amidst US tariffs and dispute over Sikh killing
'ICE-style enforcement': Dozens of rights groups slam new EU immigrant policy
Trump is 'deeply committed to your success', Rubio tells Hungary's Orban
US security guarantees must precede territorial concessions: Zelenskyy
Iraqi-UAE consortium plans $700 million fast data cable network
Iran holds military drills in Strait of Hormuz on eve of Geneva talks with US
'Act accordingly': Germany presses France on defence commitments
Pro-Palestine voices are being silenced: Arsenal's ex-employee
Worker strike disrupts flights at Kenya's main airport
RSF strike hits Sudan hospital, kills multiple people
Global backlash as Israel plans West Bank land registration
Terror attack on Pakistani police station kills two, including child
Ukrainian delegation heads to Geneva for US-brokered Russia talks