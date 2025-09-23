US President Donald Trump relentlessly mocked the United Nations on Tuesday in his first address since his White House comeback, blasting it for failing to bring peace and claiming the world body encourages illegal migration.

In his return to the UN General Assembly podium, Trump accused the UN of fostering an "assault" through migration on Western countries that he said were "going to hell".

"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" asked Trump.

"All they seem to do is write a really strongly-worded letter," he said. "It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war."

The 79-year-old even complained about a broken escalator and teleprompter at the New York headquarters of the UN, the global organisation that he has repeatedly targeted during both of his presidential terms.

"These are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he said.

'Greatest con job ever'

He likewise used the major forum to denounce efforts to reduce global warming, calling climate crisis concerns "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world".

The US president alleged that the concept of carbon footprints was "a hoax" during his address before the UNGA.

"Climate change — it's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion," he said.

"(The) carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they're heading down a path of total destruction."