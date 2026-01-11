US President Donald Trump is expected to receive briefings on Tuesday on possible responses to nationwide protests in Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The talks are set to explore a range of options, from sanctions and cyber measures to potential military action, though no final decision is anticipated at this stage, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Dan Caine are expected to attend the meeting, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a senior military official cited by the New York Times said commanders would want additional time to prepare US forces before any potential attack, including consolidating positions and strengthening defences against possible Iranian retaliation.

US officials also warned that military action could produce unintended consequences, including “unifying” the Iranian public behind its government or triggering retaliatory strikes across the region.