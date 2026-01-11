US President Donald Trump is expected to receive briefings on Tuesday on possible responses to nationwide protests in Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The talks are set to explore a range of options, from sanctions and cyber measures to potential military action, though no final decision is anticipated at this stage, according to officials familiar with the discussions.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Dan Caine are expected to attend the meeting, the officials said.
Meanwhile, a senior military official cited by the New York Times said commanders would want additional time to prepare US forces before any potential attack, including consolidating positions and strengthening defences against possible Iranian retaliation.
US officials also warned that military action could produce unintended consequences, including “unifying” the Iranian public behind its government or triggering retaliatory strikes across the region.
Iran has been gripped by protests since late December over the sharp depreciation of the rial and worsening economic conditions.
Trump has publicly warned Tehran against suppressing demonstrations, while Iranian officials have dismissed such statements as "reckless" interference.
Some US lawmakers in both major parties have questioned whether military action against Iran is the best approach for the United States.
At least two US senators sounded notes of caution during interviews on TV networks’ Sunday morning programmes.
"I don’t know that bombing Iran will have the effect that is intended,” Republican Senator Rand Paul said on ABC News.
Last June, the US carried out air strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, as part of Operation Midnight Hammer during the brief Iran-Israel war.