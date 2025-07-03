The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed that Major General Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy head of the Russian Navy, had been killed in Russia’s border area, the state TASS news agency reported.

Gudkov was killed in the Kursk region on Thursday, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako also confirmed earlier.

He extended his condolences to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of all those killed in the Kursk region on Thursday.

According to Kozhemyako, Gudkov died “while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers”.