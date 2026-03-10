The Israeli army renewed urgent warnings on Tuesday for residents in southern Lebanon to leave areas south of the Litani River.

Lebanese residents were called to move north “immediately” by Israel as the army prepares a series of air strikes, which it calls targeting Hezbollah locations in Tyre and Sidon.

“Urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon located south of the Litani River (…) strikes are ongoing and we are operating with significant force in the area,” the army said in a statement on the US social media company X.

Buildings marked in red on official maps, along with nearby structures, were ordered cleared, with residents urged to move at least 300 meters away.

The warnings come as Israeli forces attempt to advance on the ground in southern Lebanon, facing resistance from entrenched Hezbollah.

Hezbollah reported early on Tuesday intense clashes near the southern outskirts of Khiam, claiming damage to two Merkava tanks, one seen burning in the confrontation.

Hezbollah added its members again targeted Israeli evacuation units with “appropriate weapons” as they attempted to retrieve crews of the damaged tanks.

Separately, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate towards the border town of Houla, demonstrating continued frontline tension.

