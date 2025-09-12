Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of launching an attack drone at a nuclear power plant, as Moscow said it downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones in one of Kiev’s largest overnight attacks.

Ukraine has for months launched retaliatory drone strikes against Russian energy sites, calling them a fair response to Moscow's own barrages on its cities and power grid.

Russia's nuclear power agency Rosatom said one had targeted the Smolensk nuclear power plant, around 300 kilometres (186 miles) west of Moscow.

Air defences "neutralised a Ukrainian combat drone near the third power unit of the Smolensk nuclear power plant," at around 0100 GMT, it said in a statement.

The debris shattered some windows but caused no major destruction or injuries.

The plant remains in operation and there has been no change in radiation levels, Rosatom added.

Ukraine and Russia have throughout the conflict accused each other of targeting nuclear sites, drawing warnings and concern from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Russia's army captured the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant on the first day of its military campaign in February 2022, withdrawing a month later.