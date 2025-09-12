CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting nuclear plant in overnight attacks
The incident comes amid heightened tensions, with both sides trading accusations over nuclear site risks and Poland recently alleging a Russian drone raid on its territory.
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting nuclear plant in overnight attacks
Ukrainian drone pilots are now using a score-based system that rewards them with points for confirmed kills, which can be cashed in to restock drones. / AFP
September 12, 2025

Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of launching an attack drone at a nuclear power plant, as Moscow said it downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones in one of Kiev’s largest overnight attacks.

Ukraine has for months launched retaliatory drone strikes against Russian energy sites, calling them a fair response to Moscow's own barrages on its cities and power grid.

Russia's nuclear power agency Rosatom said one had targeted the Smolensk nuclear power plant, around 300 kilometres (186 miles) west of Moscow.

Air defences "neutralised a Ukrainian combat drone near the third power unit of the Smolensk nuclear power plant," at around 0100 GMT, it said in a statement.

The debris shattered some windows but caused no major destruction or injuries.

The plant remains in operation and there has been no change in radiation levels, Rosatom added.

Ukraine and Russia have throughout the conflict accused each other of targeting nuclear sites, drawing warnings and concern from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

RelatedTRT World - How Russia’s biggest air attack on Ukraine impacts the future of peace talks

Russia's army captured the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant on the first day of its military campaign in February 2022, withdrawing a month later.

RECOMMENDED

Moscow also captured — and still holds — the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Russia's defence ministry had earlier said it had downed 221 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 40 drones in its own overnight attack — much fewer than normal.

The governor of Russia's Leningrad region Aleksandr Drozdenko said a fire had broken out on a vessel in the Port of Primorsk, a major facility on the Baltic Sea, but the blaze had been brought under control and there was no risk of an oil spill.

The attacks came after Poland, which borders Ukraine, accused Russia of launching a drone raid on its territory earlier this week.

Moscow has denied targeting the country and said there was no evidence the drones were Russian.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone