The top United Nations court is set to give an opinion on Wednesday on Israel’s legal obligations to ensure desperately needed humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice last year to give an advisory opinion on Israel’s legal obligations after the country effectively banned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the main provider of aid to Gaza, from operating in the territory.

Advisory opinions carry significant legal weight and experts say the case could have broader ramifications for the UN and its missions worldwide.

The proceedings predate the current fragile US-brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, and aims at ending the two-year genocidal war in the Palestinian enclave.

Though still in effect, the shaky truce was tested earlier this week after Israeli forces launched a wave of deadly strikes, saying Palestinian resistance fighters had killed two soldiers.

Under the agreement, 600 humanitarian aid trucks are to be allowed to enter daily.

The UN has announced plans to ramp up aid shipments into Gaza. On Monday, Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya told Egypt’s Al-Qahera News that Israel has complied with aid deliveries per the ceasefire agreement.

During the hearings in April, Palestinian Ambassador to the Netherlands Ammar Hijazi told the 15-judge panel that Israel was “starving, killing and displacing Palestinians while also targeting and blocking humanitarian organisations trying to save their lives.”

Israel denied it violated international law, saying the proceedings are biased, and did not attend the hearings. However, the country provided a 38-page written submission for the court to consider.

The UNRWA ban

Israel’s ban on the UN agency in Gaza, known as UNRWA, came into effect in January.

The organisation has faced increased criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who claim the group is deeply infiltrated by Hamas. UNRWA rejects that claim.

In March, Israel cut off all aid shipments for three months, leading to severe food shortages in the Palestinian territory.

Eventually, Israel allowed in some aid while pushing forward with a highly criticised plan to shift aid distribution to the so-called ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’, a private US-backed group widely seen as death traps.

Conditions continued to worsen and international food experts declared a famine in parts of Gaza in August.