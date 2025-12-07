The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered on Sunday the deployment of a regional standby force to Benin following a coup attempt.

The standby force will include soldiers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Ghana, according to an ECOWAS statement.

The statement said the troops would help the Beninese government and army “preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin”.

The deployment order follows a previous ECOWAS statement pledging to support Benin in defending its constitution and territorial integrity “in all forms necessary”, including deployment of a regional standby force.