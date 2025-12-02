Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the battle zone in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin received briefings from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, as well as military commanders of the Centre Group Valery Solodchuk and the Vostok Group Andrey Ivanaev, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin was informed about the situation on the frontline. According to Russian military chiefs, the cities of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Volchansk in the Kharkiv region have come under Russian control.

Putin thanked the commanders and soldiers and noted the importance of the success achieved in the Pokrovsk area.

"This will ensure that we consistently solve all the main tasks that we face and were initially set at the beginning of the special military operation," he said.

Gerasimov also reported that Ukraine’s forces are trying to unblock its encircled groups in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions, and have launched counteroffensives in other directions.

Claimed territorial gains