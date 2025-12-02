WORLD
2 min read
Putin visits battle zone in Ukraine after Russia claims capturing two cities
Russian military chiefs say Ukraine lost Pokrovsk in Donetsk, Volchansk in Kharkiv, and Dobropillia in Zaporizhzhia.
Putin visits battle zone in Ukraine after Russia claims capturing two cities
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a command post during the conflict in Ukraine, in a screengrab from a video released on December 1 2025. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the battle zone in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin received briefings from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, as well as military commanders of the Centre Group Valery Solodchuk and the Vostok Group Andrey Ivanaev, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin was informed about the situation on the frontline. According to Russian military chiefs, the cities of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Volchansk in the Kharkiv region have come under Russian control.

Putin thanked the commanders and soldiers and noted the importance of the success achieved in the Pokrovsk area.

"This will ensure that we consistently solve all the main tasks that we face and were initially set at the beginning of the special military operation," he said.

Gerasimov also reported that Ukraine’s forces are trying to unblock its encircled groups in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions, and have launched counteroffensives in other directions.

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks on Black Sea tankers, Novorossiysk terminal

Claimed territorial gains

RECOMMENDED

Ivanaev, the commander of the Vostok Group, spoke about progress in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

He claimed that the Russian forces entered the town of Huliaipole and captured the Dobropillia settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier confirmed that the situation in the regions mentioned by the Russian military chiefs remains the most tense.

Commenting on Pokrovsk, he said, "No one is forcing them (soldiers) to die for the ruins. I will support the soldiers there, especially the commanders, in how they can control the situation."

According to the Ukrainian president, by establishing control over Pokrovsk, Russia will "try to convince" US President Donald Trump that Ukraine should abandon Donbass in order to end the military conflict.

However, Zelenskyy said Kiev cannot give up its claim to the region, saying: "No one will understand it, people will not understand it."

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report