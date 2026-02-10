WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu's plane crosses airspace of three ICC member states despite arrest warrant
Flight data reveals that Benjamin Netanyahu's aircraft flew over Greece, Italy, and France on Tuesday despite an outstanding ICC arrest warrant against him.
Netanyahu is en route to Washington to meet President Donald Trump for talks on Iran following indirect negotiations in Oman. [File] / Reuters
February 10, 2026

Flight data has shown that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aircraft has crossed the airspace of three countries that are members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), despite an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him.

According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar, Netanyahu's plane, has flown over Greece, Italy and France on its way to the United States.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, over the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, where more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

All three countries whose airspace was used are parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, and are legally obligated to cooperate with the court, including enforcing arrest warrants.

None of the states closed their airspace to the Israeli aircraft.

The route mirrors one taken in late December, when Netanyahu also travelled to the US to meet President Donald Trump.

On previous occasions, the Israeli leader had avoided the airspace of certain countries amid concerns over possible arrest.

However, during a trip to New York in September last year to attend the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu's aircraft flew over Greece and Italy but avoided French airspace, according to flight data at the time.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu departed from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv for Washington, where he is expected to hold talks with Trump focused on Iran.

The visit comes days after indirect negotiations between the US and Iran were held in the Omani capital, Muscat, amid rising tensions and an increased US military presence in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
