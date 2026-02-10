Flight data has shown that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aircraft has crossed the airspace of three countries that are members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), despite an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him.

According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar, Netanyahu's plane, has flown over Greece, Italy and France on its way to the United States.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, over the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, where more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

All three countries whose airspace was used are parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, and are legally obligated to cooperate with the court, including enforcing arrest warrants.

None of the states closed their airspace to the Israeli aircraft.